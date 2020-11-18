Politics

State capture: Zondo delays recusal ruling, for the third time

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist 18 November 2020
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has again delayed his decision on a call by former president Jacob Zuma for him to recuse himself. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has once again delayed delivering judgment on the recusal application brought against him by former president Jacob Zuma.

Zondo will now deliver his ruling on Thursday morning.

The latest delay, the commission said in a statement, was because of Zuma's response to the opening statement made by Zondo at the hearings on Monday.

After the arguments on Monday, Zondo had promised to issue the ruling on Tuesday morning but postponed that for Wednesday before delaying it for the afternoon on the same day and later for Thursday.

Zuma wants Zondo to recuse himself from hearing his evidence, arguing that the chairperson is conflicted because of their personal and professional history and the comments he has made about Zuma during oral testimony by witnesses implicating him.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

