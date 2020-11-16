ANC top 6 to meet on Monday over Ace Magashule's arrest

The ANC top 6 will meet on Monday when it is expected that the developments around the arrest of its secretary-general Ace Magashule will be discussed.

Magashule made his first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday where he faced numerous charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering. He was released on bail of R200,000.

Magashule's arrest and being charged are expected to reignite a debate in the ANC's national executive committee about whether leaders charged criminally should step down. The NEC will meet at the end of the month.

Before his appearance in court, Magashule assured the party's top 6 leaders that he will co-operate with law-enforcement agencies.

After his appearance, Magashule said only the branches of the ANC could remove him.