Oops! Duarte left to clean up mess after staffer's error gives her Ace's job

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte has issued an explanation to party members after a letter suggested she had taken over from Ace Magashule.

A letter sent to party structures on Friday was signed by Duarte but she was identified as secretary-general, the position held by Magashule.

Magashule is facing serious charges relating to a R255m tender issued by the Free State government when he was premier.

He appeared in court in Bloemfontein on Friday and there have been calls for him to step aside from his position since a warrant for his arrest was signed on Tuesday.

Magashule's charges reignited the civil war in the ANC between his “radical economic transformation” faction and supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Friday's letter seemed to place Duarte at the centre of it.

The letter was meant to update party structures about new deadlines for member registration and conferences.