Bandile Masuku threatens to take legal action against ANC

“We do not doubt that a fair and impartial court of law, will find in our client’s favour and grant our client the relief he seeks so that, in the end, justice can be done and be seen to be done,” a statement issued on Friday reads.

Meanwhile, Masuku’s high court application to review and set aside the SIU report that was used to sack him will be heard by a full bench of judges in January next year, his lawyers said.

“The full bench of judges in the court will hear our client’s matter on January 21, 2021, following further exchange of legal papers by the parties in the matter over strict time limes from November 20, 2020, and by December 7, 2020, to allow the judges to consider the matter,” reads the statement.

His legal team said Masuku welcomed the decision to allocate a full bench, as it shows the significance of the case.

Masuku's legal team said the case strikes at the core of foundational principles of good governance in SA, which include the separation of powers and the distinct roles between executive authorities and accounting officers in the government.

