ANC stalwart Mluleki Ndobe fell ill in custody, brother tells mourners

Mluleki Ndobe fell ill while behind bars, his family revealed at his funeral on Saturday.

“His health started being weak after being arrested, he was admitted in hospital twice while arrested. After that he has been in and out of hospital,” his brother, Mzoli Ndobe, told mourners at the funeral service in uMzimkhulu.

Ndobe, 45, who at the time of his death on November 6 was the deputy speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature and an ANC provincial executive committee member, spent a week in custody in connection with the 2017 murder of Sindiso Magaqa.

After a battle with cancer, he is believed to have taken his life. An inquest docket has been opened.