I had the power to break rules, says former Denel chief over deal with Gupta-linked firm

Former Denel group CEO Zwelakhe Ntshepe said he believed he had the power to deviate from the company's supply chain management policy to approve a single-supplier contract between Denel Land Systems (DLS) and Gupta-linked company VR Laser.

Ntshepe was testifying at the state capture commission on Wednesday.

He was being questioned on why he overruled a decision by Denel group executive for supply chain management, Dennis Mlambo, who had refused to approve the single-supplier contract between Denel subsidiary DLS and VR Laser.

Evidence leader Paul Kennedy told Ntshepe that a former contracts manager at DLS, Celia Malahlela, had indicated that Mlambo had refused to approve the request in 2015.

This was because a Denel supply chain policy required that approval be obtained from Mlambo for a deviation of the normal rule that single supplier contracts should be kept in-house or be given to an inside supplier unless there were good business reasons to procure from outside.