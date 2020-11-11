New mayor on cards for Nelson Mandela Bay
Council meeting must be convened in seven days after speaker loses appeal
The metro could have a new mayor by the end of next week should lawyers for council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality not have another ace up their sleeves.
This, after judge Irma Schoeman dismissed an application for leave to appeal against an earlier order for Mafaya to convene a special council meeting, with the agenda to include the election of a new mayor...
