Mluleki Ndobe died when the ANC needed him most: Mdumiseni Ntuli
Mluleki Ndobe died at a time when the ANC was in great need of a leader of his calibre.
That's the word from KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, who along with other local ANC leaders visited the Ndobe family homestead in Umzimkhulu on Monday.
Ndobe, 46, is believed to have shot himself.
He was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest at his Durban home on Friday.
His firearm was found lying next to him, according to KwaZulu-Natal police.
He had been battling cancer.
“His departure came at a time when our movement needed so many leaders of his calibre, his quality, understanding of the movement, his commitment, his knowledge and understanding of the nature of the challenges that we face as the ANC,” said Ntuli.
At the time of his death, Ndobe was deputy speaker of the provincial legislature and a member of the ANC’s provincial executive committee and provincial working committee.
He was also serving as eThekwini regional task team co-ordinator, a structure preparing the ANC to hold its elective conference.
Ntuli said the Ndobe family loss was also a loss for the party.
“We are here to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences. We have lost a very outstanding comrade - very intelligent, soft-spoken, very decisive and humble.”
Ntuli, who was previously spokesperson of the party in KZN, worked closely with Ndobe who was previously provincial deputy secretary of the party.
“He was going through a very painful moment, almost every second day I’d give him a call. Of course, as colleagues and comrades, we were always conveying our messages of hope,” he said.
Ntuli also took the time to encourage caregivers of people living with terminal illnesses.
“What we wish to say to people who may be going through difficulties of terminal illness is that we must remain supportive to one another, ensure that those battling terminal illness are provided with support and hope in any way possible to ensure that they remain comforted.”
