Mkhuseli Jack reveals Abantu Integrity Movement as new party
Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) — that is the name of the soon-to-be launched political party established with Bay businessman and anti-apartheid activist Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack as its leader.
In October, Jack told The Herald that this new movement would contest the 2021 local government elections, but at the time it was yet to be named or launched...
