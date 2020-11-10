KZN police probe death of boy, 4, who fell from third-floor flat

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a four-year-old boy who fell from the third floor of a block of flats in Verulam, north of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said Verulam police were investigating an inquest docket.

“It is alleged yesterday at 10.30am, a four-year-old boy fell from the third floor while at his home on Ireland Street in Verulam.

“He sustained head injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he died.

“The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

TimesLIVE