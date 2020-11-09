Don't undo what we've achieved: Ramaphosa's plea on Covid-19

The greatest vigilance is required from all of us to keep the coronavirus at bay, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday as he called on South Africans to be responsible in helping combat the spread of Covid-19.

With the festive season approaching, and after eight months of fighting the coronavirus, Ramaphosa said it is vital “we do not become the architects of our own undoing”'

“A resurgence at any scale will not just dramatically reverse our health gains, it will choke the green shoots of economic recovery that have emerged, and take us back from spring to winter,” the president said in his weekly newsletter.

To prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections, Ramaphosa urged the country to observe the public health guidelines that remain in place.

“When we fail to wear a mask at a social gathering, when we attend crowded events, we are not only putting ourselves and others at risk. We are also putting our economic recovery in jeopardy. Let us all continue to play our part.