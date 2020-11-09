Critics query BCM’s R30m food voucher tender
Senior officials within the Buffalo City Metro have called into question the awarding of the metro’s R30m food voucher tender, which supplied R750 vouchers to thousands of households affected by the Covid-19-enforced national lockdown.
They alleged that:..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.