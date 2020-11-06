We’re tired of politicians’ promises, residents tell Bantu Holomisa
Tokyo Sexwale informal settlement residents in Jeffreys Bay told UDM leader Bantu Holomisa on Friday that they were tired of political parties making empty promises, with some even threatening to boycott future elections.
Holomisa was campaigning for the Kouga municipality ward 2 by-elections to be held on Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.