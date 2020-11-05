WATCH LIVE | Dudu Myeni continues 'testimony' at Zondo Commission

For close to half an hour on Wednesday, November 4, Myeni refused to answer questions. Evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr remained patient and kept firing questions about Myeni’s role in collapsing state airline SAA.

Myeni’s rebellion started right from the beginning of the proceedings.

She said she refused to answer questions relating to SAA because her answers may be used against her should the NPA pursue criminal proceedings against her.

The hearing continues.