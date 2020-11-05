'No catering, free lunches are over': DA mayor cuts spending in Tshwane

There will be no more free lunches as a new DA mayor takes charge of the city of Tshwane, its finances decimated in the past seven months under ANC-appointed administrators.

Randall Williams, who was elected on Friday, has ordered all city staff to get to work immediately while cutting spending on consultants.

He announced members of his mayoral committee on Thursday.

“Aside from staff with serious medical conditions and co-morbidities I want all city of Tshwane staff at their offices serving the residents of this city,” said Williams.

“All senior managers will be responsible for making sure their staff are at work, accounted for and doing their duties. It is time to get the capital city back to work.”