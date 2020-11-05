'Coleman Andrews collapsed SAA,' Dudu Myeni tells state capture probe

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni says it was Coleman Andrews, former CEO of the national carrier, who was responsible for the collapse of the state-owned company.

Myeni was giving testimony at the state capture commission on Thursday.

She said attention should be paid to activities that took place at SAA during Andrews' tenure.

Myeni mentioned this as she continued picking and choosing which questions, posed by commission evidence leader advocate Kate Hofmeyr, to answer or not.

Andrews, she added, “collapsed SAA” by selling its fleet when he was CEO. Therefore, she charged, if any of the former public enterprises ministers who were SAA shareholders were serious about corruption, locating it during the tenure of Andrews would be a good start.