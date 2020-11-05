Bhanga’s ‘do not vote for smaller parties’ comment irks ex-coalition partner

Nqaba Bhanga telling residents in the northern areas not to vote for smaller parties is an attack on the very same parties that allowed the DA to govern Nelson Mandela Bay, ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said on Wednesday.



Grootboom was not impressed with the DA Eastern Cape leader telling party members at the Helenvale Resource Centre last week that voting for smaller parties was wasting votes...

