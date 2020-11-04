State capture stand-off as Dudu Myeni opts to 'remain silent' on SAA

State capture commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo spent two hours on Wednesday entertaining a tit-for-tat tussle between former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni and evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr.

This was after Myeni insisted on not answering questions related to SAA because she feared that her answers could be used against her by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should they charge her criminally as directed in a court judgment that declared her a delinquent director.

“I prefer to invoke the right to remain silent on the matters pertaining to SAA. There is a standing judgment wherein Outa and the pilots' association wanted me to be declared a delinquent director for the collective decisions of the SAA board which were put on my shoulders,” said Myeni. “NPA could possibly charge me based on those decisions.”

Myeni was backed by her legal representative advocate Thabani Masuku.

“The court directed the NPA to gather all evidence and thereafter decide to charge her. Before you is a witness who has an axe hanging over her head,” said Masuku.