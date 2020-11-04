'Getting votes is not like getting state tenders or selling Black Like Me' - Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has conveyed a simple message to those seeking to venture into politics and win over South Africans; it's not easy.

“Getting votes is not like getting state tenders or selling Black Like Me hair products. Ask Hlaudi! Even appearing on TV every day doesn't automatically give you votes, ask [Themba] Godi. Even the ANC appreciates that its century-old brand no longer gives them an automatic advantage,” Ndlozi tweeted on Tuesday.

His tweet comes after Herman Mashaba, founder of newly formed political party Action SA, went on a door-to-door drive and had engagements with business owners and communities in Cape Town on Wednesday regarding their concerns about service delivery.

Mashaba is also the founder of the Black Like Me hair brand which had Ndlozi's followers asking whether the tweet was a sub at him.

Others suggested he may be referring to Duduzane Zuma, son of former president Jacob Zuma, who recently announced that he will be entering the political arena.