'Focus on your failing government'- Fikile Mbalula told to sit down over Trump election win prediction

“He should have kept quiet and focused on SA, not USA.”

This is one of the remarks from people who expressed their dismay with transport minister Fikile Mbalula after he predicted Donald Trump would win the US presidential elections.

The election will be decided this week as incumbent Republican president Trump goes up against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The two candidates need 270 electoral college votes to win. According to the live 2020 US election results, Biden is leading.

Taking to social media, Mbalula was quite sure Trump would be pull off a victory.

"Trump will win the elections in the USA”, the minister predicted on Twitter.