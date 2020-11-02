Time has arrived for coloured people — PA's Gayton McKenzie

The days of coloured people being on the margins were over, Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie vowed on Sunday.



McKenzie, who punted the PA as the only party that would truly unite SA, said it was ready to take its rightful place in local government after the 2021 municipal elections...

