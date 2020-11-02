'The enemy is within the ANC,' says former intelligence chief

The letter further stated that the ANC has been allowed to become a captive of neoliberalism and therefore unable to think and function outside this framework.

The grouping believes the ANC has lost its character and content of a liberation movement, and lacks effective political education. It also charges that cadre development has not taken place, the party is not championing practical economic programmes, particularly for marginalised Africans, and has failed to pursue any clear decolonisation agenda while neoliberalism has permeated its thinking and approaches.

“This is more evident in the language we speak and policies we adopt and pursue,” it said.

The grouping’s analysis of the state of the ANC found that the party leadership have become captives of fear associated with change, and leaders were therefore afraid to dismantle institutions, structures and the legal framework of colonialism.

“We are afraid to rock the boat and have chosen to live in seeming comfort of neocolonialism. We are certainly immobilised by fear that civil war may be unleashed by those who oppressed us for centuries, sanctions may be imposed by our previous colonial masters and our quest for freedom might attract retribution.”