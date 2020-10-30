Tender system too easy to manipulate’
The system for awarding tenders in municipalities must be more transparent, as it is easily manipulated.
This was the call from civil society organisations and social movements in the Eastern Cape on Thursday in light of the latest audit report on municipalities by the auditor-general for the 2018/2019 financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.