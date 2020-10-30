Firing of law firm comes back to bite councillors
Treasury wants them to pay costs for axing of Gray Moodliar out of their own pockets
Nelson Mandela Bay councillors who pushed for the city to fire the firm which had been pursuing disciplinary cases against officials accused of corruption or maladministration — Gray Moodliar Inc — could be liable for about R1.9m in wasteful expenditure.
The city will launch a probe to determine whether the councillors who voted for Gray Moodliar’s removal should be held responsible for the money, or if the blame should be squarely on mayor Mongameli Bobani, who pushed for the city to sever ties — or the administration head of the metro at the time. ..
