Corruption in SA was not born in 2012, says Duduzane Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, on Thursday said he agreed with his father that the state capture commission, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has been politicised.

Duduzane believed the commission was failing to get into the “nitty-gritty” of corruption and added that in his view, it did not follow due process.

He alleged that Zondo and the evidence leaders of the commission had been “harsh to some people and lenient to some people”.

He said this in a sit-down interview with Newzroom Afrika.

“If you are going to deal with fraud, corruption and bribery, it needs to be wide-ranging and deal with it across the board,” Duduzane said, adding that this commission was ignoring corruption that was happening in other parts of government and private entities.