WATCH | These are the DA members backing Mbali Ntuli as party leader

As the DA gears up for its virtual congress this weekend, the party's leadership contender Mbali Ntuli has shared a video of endorsements she received from her supporters.

The video comes less than three days before Ntuli goes head-to-head with the DA's interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position.

Some of the DA members who have endorsed Ntuli include Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana, KZN MPL Elma Rabe, MP Hlanganani Gumbi, Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Francois Greyling, councillor Martin Meyer, eThekwini councillor Hlengiwe Shozi and MP Haniff Hoosen.

“Thank you to everyone who has resonated with our message of 'A New Way for the DA'," said Ntuli.