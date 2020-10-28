WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues to hear Denel testimony

The state capture inquiry continues to hear Denel related testimony from Denel's former group supply chain management executive Dennis Mlambo.

His testimony will be followed by the evidence of Xolani Mlipha and Phumlane Nkosi.

On Tuesday former contracts manager at Denel Land Systems (DLS), Celia Malahlela, was in tears when she recalled how the Gupta family captured the state-owned company.

Malahlela was testifying about three contracts the company had awarded to VR Laser, a company linked to the Guptas and former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane Zuma.