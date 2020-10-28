Public sector wage freeze mooted for the next three years

Public office bearers such as President Cyril Ramaphosa earn just more than R3m a year, ministers R2.4m, and an ordinary judge R1.9m. On top of that, public office bearers also receive other generous taxpayer perks such a vehicle and cellphone allowances, as well as free state housing for those with offices in Cape Town and Pretoria.

“In addition, government is co-ordinating work relating to developing a comprehensive public-sector remuneration strategy for the medium to long term.” This will include public office bearers, state-owned companies, public entities and local government.

“The strategy will seek to better balance competing interests on the basis of fairness, equity and affordability,” states the MTBPS.

Mboweni said among the factors that led to a runaway public sector wage bill was the introduction of the occupation-specific wage dispensation in the 2000s that produced “one-off large” skilled staff, such as health and legal professionals in the employment of government, as well as above inflation pay hikes.

He said this was no longer sustainable in an environment with debt service costs expected to peak at just over R353bn by 2024.

Mboweni's documents also showed that the “average remuneration” in the public service had more than tripled between 2006 and 2020, from R136,000 per annum to R415,000.

“The contributions of hard-working public servants are essential for national development, and government is committed to providing fair and sustainable compensation.

“But with much state borrowing funding consumption, the wage setting process has become divorced from economic reality," he said.

