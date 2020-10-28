Numsa marchers threaten rolling mass action

“This country will come to a standstill and become ungovernable because we cannot continue to allow exploitation to run rampant in the face of poverty.”

This was the word from National Union of Metalworkers of SA Eastern Cape regional chair Andile Bloko during the Bay leg of a national march against a delay in implementing a wage increase in the automotive sector.

The agreement was struck at the beginning of the year — before the Covid-19 pandemic upended SA’s economy.

About 100 placard-carrying Numsa members marched from Sidwell to the offices of the Retail Motor Industry (RMI) in Newton Park to hand over a memorandum of demands.

The RMI is an employer association representing 8,000 out of 24,000 companies in the motor sector.

Numsa accused the body of deliberately delaying implementing an 8% wage increase agreed on at the bargaining council nine months ago.

Similar marches were held in the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Attempts by The Herald to obtain comment from the RMI were not successful on Tuesday.

The protesters’ memorandum was received by RMI regional manager Erwin Stroebel in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Stroebel assured the marchers that he would send it “to the powers that be”.

Numsa’s national organiser, Mduduzi Nkosi told protesters in Johannesburg the union was determined to get workers their increases — even if it meant they had to sleep outside the RMI offices every day.