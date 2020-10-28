MPs told how SA 'masterminds' exploit foreigners to mine illegal gold

Illegal gold mining masterminds recruit undocumented foreigners as part of their operations in SA.

This is according to Mashego Mashego, executive director of Harmony Gold, who was presenting to the mineral resources and energy portfolio committee in parliament on Tuesday.

Addressing MPs, Mashego explained how the use of undocumented foreigners led to their influx into communities about mines and how they were contributing to crime.

“We do have people who come into those communities illegally ... and put pressure on people in terms of resources that are available. This results in human trafficking, child labour and forced labour.

“There is an establishment of criminal syndicates which results in other crimes relating to employment, such as job-selling, and depriving the locals of employment,” said Mashego.