WATCH LIVE | Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony

A number of witnesses have implicated the parastatal's former CEO Siyabonga Gama in allegations of corruption.

Gama's former driver and bodyguard alleged that his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.

“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — claimed he witnessed Gama moving this cash around.

According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.

