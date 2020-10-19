WATCH LIVE | Transnet former board chair Mafika Mkwanazi continues state capture inquiry testimony
The state capture inquiry will on Monday hear evidence from former Transnet board chair Mafika Mkwanazi.
While making his submissions at the inquiry last week, Mkwanazi said irregular expenditure happened frequently during his tenure at the parastatal.
The inquiry heard how a contract for R960m rocketed to R1.8bn, and the board's approval for the increased amount was only applied for afterwards.
A number of witnesses have implicated the parastatal's former CEO Siyabonga Gama in allegations of corruption.
Gama's former driver and bodyguard alleged that his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.
“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — claimed he witnessed Gama moving this cash around.
According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.
TimesLIVE
