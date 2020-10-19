At wits’ end over leaking pipe

A KwaMagxaki family who have been without water for a month are terrified they will be slapped with an astronomical water bill despite repeated calls for the municipality to fix a burst pipe that has been spewing out fresh water since June.

Zuziwe Tshaka, 72, who has lived in the house for years, said that in September the leak had become worse by the day.

She said she had reported the problem several times to the municipality and while they had sent people out to look at the problem she had been told there was a problem with the gauge and no-one had ever returned to fix it.

“We noticed stagnant water from underground in June and immediately informed the municipality,” she said.

“They came and said they would be back but never came to fix it.”

She said the pipe had burst, resulting in the family now having no running water inside the house.

“It’s almost a month now that we don’t have water running in the house.

“We cannot even use the toilet because of the leak. We have to ask neighbours and we struggle to do laundry for the children,” she said.