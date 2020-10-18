Durban woman arrested for murder of man found in abandoned house

A Durban woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 53-year-old man whose body was found tied up in a house in Bellair, south of Durban, on Thursday.

Dhunpall Rajkumar was reported missing on Wednesday after his truck was found abandoned in Chatsworth, south of Durban. His body was discovered at an abandoned house on Mount Vernon Road the following day.

“His hands and legs were tied with cable ties. He also sustained bruises on his face. A case of murder was opened for investigation at Bellair SAPS,” said police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala.

A police investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old woman in Chatsworth on Friday. She is expected to appear in the Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.

TimesLIVE