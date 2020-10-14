WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry shifts focus to hear Transnet-related evidence
The state capture inquiry will on Wednesday hear evidence from former Transnet general manager Siyabulela Mapoma.
In August, a former driver and bodyguard of erstwhile Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama told the inquiry how his boss had once received a briefcase full of cash from the Guptas.
“Witness 2" — who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened — laid out how he witnessed Gama moving the cash around.
According to him, Gama’s main accomplice in the moving of the cash was Thamsanqa Jiyane, then Transnet Engineering CEO.
The bodyguard said on one occasion he drove Gama to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold.
“Mr Gama said to me [that] somebody will approach me with something [and] I must open the back side of the vehicle,” he said.
