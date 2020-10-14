Now's not the time to score cheap points, says minister on Senekal trial

State security minister Ayanda Dlodlo said the government and law enforcement agencies are prepared to deal with any possible violence at Senekal on Friday.

Dlodlo said now was not the time to score cheap points.

“I think we are prepared, after the meetings that we had yesterday. We had a meeting about state security and the police with all its units to deal with the planning for Friday, so I think we are sufficiently prepared for that. We are not going to be caught by surprise,” she told radio host Bongani Bingwa.

The minister visited Senekal on Tuesday, with police minister Bheki Cele.

“I think both extremes need to be cautioned to exercise some type of restraint because it is not going to help us, the tit-for-tat issues are not going to help us,” she said.

“We are trying our very best to ensure that we quell the tensions that have risen in that part of the country and the last thing we want - and as the Horner family also expressed - we shouldn’t use this for cheap point scoring.