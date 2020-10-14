MK vets back Ace Magashule as he takes veiled swipe at Fikile Mbalula

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule took a thinly veiled swipe at transport minister Fikile Mbalula when addressing disgruntled Umkhonto we Sizwe military veterans in Durban on Tuesday.

Magashule — who the grouping largely supported and applauded — fired a broadside at the minister without mentioning him by name.

“You are important, MK is important. Those who have not fought for freedom, those who don't know MK and the contribution of Umkhonto we Sizwe in our struggle, will always undermine MK,” said Magashule.

In the background, MKMVA members shouted Mbalula's name as if to affirm that Magashule's statements were directed at the minister. Magashule was speaking outside the ANC offices in Durban after he met the leadership of the MKMVA, taxi industry representatives, hawkers, unemployed graduates and NGOs.

Mbalula on Monday attacked Magashule and some MKMVA leaders — including its president Kebby Maphatsoe and spokesperson Carl Niehaus — on Twitter.