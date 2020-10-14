Just three positions up for grabs at DA's digital elective conference

The DA federal council chair position is the second most powerful in the party, behind the national leader, as the incumbent is in charge of the party's day-to-day affairs and heads its administration.

Several other candidates, such as Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell, national parliamentary caucus chair Annelie Lotriet, Refiloe Nt'sheke and Jacques Smalle are all vying for the position of third deputy federal chair.

James Masango and Thomas Walters have been nominated unopposed as the other deputy chairs of federal council.

Ivan Meyer from the Western Cape has also been nominated unopposed as the federal chair while MP Dion George is also uncontested as the party's federal finance chair or national treasurer.

Below is the DA's statement in full. It is published unedited.

The DA (DA) has today announced the names of candidates nominated to stand for election to Party Leadership roles at the DA elective Federal Congress on 31 October 2020 and 1 November 2020.

In just 18 days, DA Federal Congress delegates will participate in a democratic internal election to select the leadership of the DA; successful candidates will subsequently take the Party forward.

Preparation for DA Federal Congress 2020 is proceeding full steam ahead, and the hard work being carried out to prepare for a successful virtual Federal Congress is progressing to plan.