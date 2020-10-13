Zondo ‘concerned’ Guptas knew in advance about Zola Tsotsi's ousting from Eskom

The state capture inquiry's chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, says it is “concerning” that Gupta associates Nazeem Howa and Salim Essa knew 11 days before the act that Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi was going to be removed.

This is after Tsotsi’s successor, Dr Ben Ngubane, gave evidence on Tuesday about events leading to Tsotsi’s removal on March 30 2015.

The inquiry heard how Howa and Essa knew this on March 19, and had prepared a press statement that would be issued to announce Tsotsi’s removal. The revelation emerged through email exchanges that show the duo were already speaking about Tsotsi’s removal 11 days before it happened.

On March 30, Tsotsi was forced to resign after his Eskom board colleagues threatened to vote him out, but he asked them not to in an attempt to protect his reputation. The board agreed provided he resign, which he did.

Zondo expressed shock that Eskom outsiders had intimate details of internal happenings at the power utility, even well before they took place. This, he said, would suggest they might have been behind such developments.