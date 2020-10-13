Pothole promises — city bosses’ feet held to potjie pot

Residents can record the damaged surfaces with a potjie pot up for grabs to whoever finds the best-looking pothole before December.

“I was going to offer my grandmother’s special chicken pot pie recipe but thought a potjie pot would be better for someone to use during the festive season,” the businessman said.

The Walmer resident said the city was riddled with potholes and that the two politicians needed to be held accountable for their promises.

“We can’t just leave this to be another political promise.

“This happens all the time and such promises are just forgotten.

“They fall through the cracks.”

So far, the Facebook page has garnered almost 2,000 likes, with the businessman selecting a pothole photograph to be used as the “pothole of the day”.

Martin Grootboom won the accolade on Sunday.

His picture was captioned as follows: “This crater resembling the moon surface is located at Ditchling Road in Algoa Park.

“Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, please ensure you get this sorted out.”

Grootboom, when contacted, said the Facebook page was a good idea.

“Many people don’t know where all the potholes are and hopefully it gets the municipality to fix them.”

Bobani applauded the businessman for starting the Facebook page.

“We welcome his initiative.

“We are determined to win this war against potholes.

“We are at war with potholes and we will win this war,” he said.

Daaminds called on the businessman to send a full list of the potholes to her office, including the street locations.

“We need lists to ensure the promise is kept.

“A lot has already been done.”

Daaminds said she had been checking on the progress made and many potholes had already been filled.

“We need the assistance [of] each ward councillor to also supply the lists.”

She hailed the businessman’s offer of a potjie pot.

“I applaud what he is trying to do.

“He must send me a proper list with the street addresses.”

The businessman, meanwhile, said he did not start the page to ridicule the municipality but to spur officials on to meet their December target.

“They are going to need help to identify all of these potholes.

“You can’t fix what you don’t know is broken.”

He said the page could be used as a source for the listing of all the potholes in the city.

“Rosie and Mongameli have publicly stated they will fix them by December and as ratepayer[s], we must hold them accountable.”

