'Leave the hair debate alone & focus on a recovery plan': Mmusi Maimane tells Tito Mboweni

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's attempt to start a debate on the use of wigs has received a cold reception from many, including One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.

On Monday, Mboweni called for an “honest political and psychological debate” on why Africans wore wigs instead of embracing their natural hair.

In a now-deleted tweet, he asked if Africans were not happy with their natural hair.

“Before I rest. When are we going to have an honest political, psychological debate on why this hair thing in SA? Is the debate closed? Are we not happy with our African hair?” Mboweni asked.

Maimane said the finance minister was doing everything but providing his economic recovery plan.

“Please leave the hair conversation alone, it’s not your place to add garlic. Direct your focus to the recovery plan, assemblief [sic].”