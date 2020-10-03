PPE contracts at a glance: Treasury publishes 'interactive' Covid-19 procurement dashboard
The National Treasury has instructed government departments to report on Covid-19 spend using a format that will allow data to be shared with members of the public.
This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a directive to state departments in August to submit full information regarding Covid-19 procurement.
“We have since published an interactive Covid-19 procurement data dashboard, which provides more details regarding the previously published reports,” the Treasury said in a statement.
According to the Treasury, the dashboard provides information regarding the actual commodity purchased, the quantities and price per item. It enables filtering of the data per supplier across all organs of state that reported.
This includes the actual items that have been bought such as face masks and total order amounts.
The categories of the dashboard include:
- Report summary: summary of the information submitted;
- Item spend: indicates how much was spent on a particular item by an organ of state;
- Supplier details: lists total order amount received by the supplier;
- Supplier analysis: lists all directors' names for the suppliers, and;
- Submission details: provides a list of all transactions submitted, allowing for downloading and further analysis.
“To ensure access to information and improve reporting, all data on the dashboard can be accessed from http://ocpo.treasury.gov.za/COVID19/Pages/ReportingDashboard.aspx
“We will continue to stimulate good governance through transparency in all stages of procurement,” the Treasury said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.