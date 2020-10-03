'I only received gifts, not money' - ANC MP Cedric Frolick claps back on Bosasa allegations

He however confirmed to have received more than R25,000 which he said was not for his personal use, rather for that of his party.

“During 2014, before the general elections, I received amounts totalling about R25,000 from Mr V [Valance] Watson as a contribution to the ANC election funds. At the time, I served on the finance and fundraising committee,” he testified.

Valence Watson is Gavin's brother.

Frolick said he declared the “birthday gifts” before parliament. The R25,000 was also confirmed by the treasurer of the committee at the time, he added.

“I have to mention that during the course of 2013-14, I received a desktop computer ... I also received two shirts, two pairs of shoes and a belt from Mr Cheeky Watson some time on my birthday ... I subsequently declared that to parliament.”

Agrizzi earlier claimed Watson told him to go to Port Elizabeth and hand Frolick a parcel of cash with R40,000 in R200 notes. He said he met Frolick at Valence's home.

Frolick disputed this and said he did not recall having such a meeting.

“I respectfully point out that Mr Agrizzi did not point out how I would have received these payments ... His failure to give any details on the alleged irregular payments speaks volumes and also make it difficult for me to comprehensively respond to him,” he said.

Chairperson of the commission, deputy justice Raymond Zondo, asked why Watson wanted to “frequently” speak to Frolick based on cellphone records at the possession of the commission.

“We had that type of a relationship, that is how I know the brothers. They are good friends of mine and that's the way they engage,” said Frolick.

Zondo also pointed out that there had been “quite frequent” calls between Frolick and Mr Vincent Smith - then correctional services portfolio committee chairperson - which the MP did not deny.