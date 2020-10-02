Nelson Mandela Bay grants debacle heads to court

UF in bid to force National Treasury to hand over R1.5bn to city​

PREMIUM

The United Front in Nelson Mandela Bay is asking the courts to force the National Treasury to pay out more than R1.5bn in grant allocations that have been withheld.



The UF says the Treasury’s withholding of equitable shares and grants forms part of a powerplay by the ANC in the Eastern Cape to wrest back control of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.