EFF offers to 'defend' ANC workers against 'exploitation' from their bosses

The EFF has slammed the ANC for yet another delay in paying its staff.

This is after Luthuli House wrote to its workers two days ago informing them that their September salaries would only be paid on October 9.

“We urgently request staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks, and we most sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” wrote ANC GM Febe Potgieter.

This is not the first time the governing party has been late in paying the salaries of its workers — it has happened no less than three times since December last year.

In a statement, the EFF said the delay was tantamount to exploitation and the unnecessary disruption of financial obligations of ANC staff members.