Ex-councillor Jikeka makes a comeback, replaces Andile Lungisa in Nelson Mandela Bay council

ANC regional task team member Wandisile Jikeka was sworn in as a new councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of Friday’s council meeting.

Jikeka, a former mayoral committee member who did not return after the 2016 municipal elections, replaces former ANC councillor Andile Lungisa, who is serving a two-year sentence following his conviction and sentence for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Lungisa was granted bail of R10,000 but opted to remain in jail pending the outcome of his application for leave to appeal against his sentence to the Constitutional Court.

ANC regional coordinator Luyolo Nqakula said the vacancy had to be filled according to the Independent Electoral Commission.

“Comrade Jikeka has a laudable background in the trade unions where he served the National Union of Metal Workers [Numsa] in various leadership positions at local and national level between 2006 to 2011,” Nqakula said.

“He has vast experience of local government and was once caretaker ward councillor and also acted as mayor on various occasions.

“Adding to that he served as safety and security political head under former mayor Zanoxolo Wayile, after which he was MMC [member of Mayoral Committee] for corporate services under former mayor Ben Fihla.”

Nqakula said the ANC had confidence that the new councillor would serve the organisation well in council and play his part to restore the institution in line with the ANC’s vision for the 2021 local government elections.

