Former North West acting premier snubbed as ANC sticks to its guns

Wendy Nelson, a strong ally of former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, was this week snubbed by the ANC for a legislature job.

Nelson, who Mahumapelo appointed to act as premier in 2018, was next on the list to occupy the vacant ANC spot in the North West legislature. The spot was left open after the death of cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Gordon Kegakilwe in July.

However, the ANC asked Nelson to step aside as she is facing charges relating to the appointment of a senior official in the province's health department. She is currently out on bail.

As she was next on the list, Nelson was expected to make a return to the cushy job of a member of the provincial legislature - but her comeback was dealt a blow by the ANC national executive committee's decision to ask its members who are facing serious charges to step aside from positions of responsibility.

Nelson is a former finance MEC under Mahumapelo, whose reign which ended after widespread protests in the province.