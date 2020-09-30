Call to scrap virtual council sittings

Parties want Bay members under one roof for Friday’s meeting

A majority of political parties have called on speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to get Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to meet under one roof for Friday’s council meeting — scrapping the planned virtual sitting.



The virtual meetings have been plagued with technical issues and unreliable voting procedures in the past, with some councillors now questioning Mafaya’s motives for the digital sitting. ..

