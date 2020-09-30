Call to scrap virtual council sittings
Parties want Bay members under one roof for Friday’s meeting
A majority of political parties have called on speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to get Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to meet under one roof for Friday’s council meeting — scrapping the planned virtual sitting.
The virtual meetings have been plagued with technical issues and unreliable voting procedures in the past, with some councillors now questioning Mafaya’s motives for the digital sitting. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.