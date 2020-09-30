Politics

Call to scrap virtual council sittings

Parties want Bay members under one roof for Friday’s meeting

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley - 30 September 2020

A majority of political parties have called on speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to get Nelson Mandela Bay councillors to meet under one roof for Friday’s council meeting — scrapping the planned virtual sitting.

The virtual meetings have been plagued with technical issues and unreliable voting procedures in the past, with some councillors now questioning Mafaya’s motives for the digital sitting. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The Herald and Weekend Post lockdown video
Southern Kings donation appeal by players

Most Read

X