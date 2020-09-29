WATCH LIVE | Free State still in spotlight at state capture inquiry
The state capture inquiry will continue to hear evidence related to the Free State asbestos project from the CEO of Blackhead Consulting, Edwin Sodi.
The inquiry will also hear testimony related to the province's R1.4bn housing project from former housing MEC Mosebenzi Zwane.
TimesLIVE
