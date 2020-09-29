State capture: Free State housing head quizzed on 'strange' deal for R1.6m house

Nthimotse Mokhesi, the head of the Free State human settlements department, came under intense questioning at the state capture inquiry on Monday for a commercial transaction he signed with a service provider to his department.

The commission's evidence leader Paul Pretorius SC read from Mokhesi's affidavit in which he stated that he entered into an agreement with Blackhead Consulting CEO Edwin Sodi to purchase a house in Bloemfontein for R1.6m in 2015.

Blackhead Consulting was part of a joint venture with Diamond Hill Trading, which was awarded a lucrative R255m tender to audit and assess households in the province with asbestos roofing. In terms of the agreement signed between Sodi and Mokhesi on April 1 2015, Blackhead Consulting (Pty) Ltd would pay R650,000 for the property to be purchased by Mokhesi's family trust.

In terms of the agreement, the house would be sold after seven years upon which Sodi would receive his initial investment and any profit that accrued from the sale.

Pretorius said the property was not registered either in Mokhesi's or in Sodi's name, even though it was a joint investment.

“Nowhere in Mr Sodi's books does it appear he made a payment for your benefit or for the joint investment, let me put it neutrally. There is no official record, nothing in the deeds office that shows that Mr Sodi owns a property with you. There is nothing in any bank account that shows a payment to you,” Pretorius said.

Pretorius said all that existed was a payment by Sodi to the attorney's trust account.

Mokhesi agreed, and said he raised 60% of the required capital for the house.

“This was not money for me. It has to go back to Mr Sodi as an investor. First the guaranteed capital and surplus and profit in the 60-40 share,” Mokhesi said.