IEC rejects Herman Mashaba's bid to register his new party Action SA

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba's new party has been dealt a blow after the Electoral Commission rejected its application for registration.

Mashaba launched his new party, Action SA, late last month and is gunning for the top Gauteng metros of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

But his bid to register to contest next year's local government elections has been met with a setback after another party, Party of Action, slammed Mashaba for allegedly stealing their logo.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela could not be reached for comment by the time of publication but Mashaba confirmed on Tuesday that Action SA's application has been rejected.

“The IEC’s decision is based on a perceived similarity with another political party and the use of the SA flag in our logo. We have already written to the IEC, initiating our right to appeal their decision as a result of its incorrect application of the law.

“We regard the IEC to have acted irrationally in their decision. We submit that our identifying features remain sufficiently different from the Party of Action (POA), a political party that has never contested elections before despite registering,” Mashaba said.